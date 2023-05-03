Corcept: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $105.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.9 million.

