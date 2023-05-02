Consol Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $230.4…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $230.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $6.55.

The coal company posted revenue of $688.6 million in the period.

Consol Energy shares have dropped 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

