Connecticut hosts Washington to begin season

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun
Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun open the season at home against the Washington Mystics.
Connecticut finished 11-7 in Eastern Conference play and 13-5 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.
Washington went 11-7 in Eastern Conference games and 22-14 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.
INJURIES: Sun: None listed.
Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).
