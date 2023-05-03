Conduent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6 million in its first quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $922 million in the period.

