Comstock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $134.5…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $134.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $489.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.