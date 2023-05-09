Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Computer Programs and Systems:…

Computer Programs and Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up