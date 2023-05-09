Live Radio
Compass: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 6:52 PM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $411.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

