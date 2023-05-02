Commvault: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $203.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.8 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $784.6 million.

