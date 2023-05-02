Live Radio
Commercial Vehicle Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:22 PM

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The supplier of products for heavy duty trucks posted revenue of $262.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGI

