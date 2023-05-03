Colony Credit: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

