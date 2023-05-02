Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $965.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up