Colliers International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $965.9 million in the period.

