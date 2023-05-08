Coherus BioSciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Monday reported a loss of $75.7 million in its first quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $32.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.