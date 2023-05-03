Cognizant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $580…

The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.88 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.05 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.11 to $4.34 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSH

