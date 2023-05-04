Codexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $13 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $63 million to $68 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.95. A year ago, they were trading at $12.82.

