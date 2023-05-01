CNO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported a loss of $800,000…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported a loss of $800,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.