CNA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 6:27 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported net income of $297 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA

