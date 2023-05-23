Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 86 cents to $72.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 86 cents to $72.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 85 cents to $76.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $2.70 to $1,974.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $23.62 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.48 Japanese yen from 138.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0776 from $1.0819.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.