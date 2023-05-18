CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 626¼ 626½ 605½ 611¾ —13¾ Sep 638½ 638½ 618¼ 624½ —13¼ Dec 656¼ 656¼ 636 642½ —13¼ Mar 664¾ 668¾ 651 657½ —12¼ May 671¾ 676 659¼ 665¼ —11½ Jul 671¼ 674¼ 658¼ 665¼ —11¼ Sep 681¼ 683¾ 666½ 673¾ —11¼ Dec 685 688 679¼ 686 —11¼ Mar 699½ 707 694½ 695½ —11 May 697¼ —11½ Jul 688¼ —11¾ Est. sales 92,541. Wed.’s sales 168,349 Wed.’s open int 371,308 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 561¼ 561¾ 547 555¼ —6¼ Sep 496½ 497½ 486¼ 495½ —1½ Dec 499 502½ 490¾ 500¾ +1¾ Mar 509½ 513 501¼ 511¼ +1¾ May 514¼ 518¾ 507¾ 517¼ +1½ Jul 516¼ 521½ 511¼ 520¼ +1¼ Sep 492½ 498¾ 491¼ 497½ +¾ Dec 490¼ 494¼ 485¾ 493 +1 Mar 499 503 497 501¼ +1¼ May 497 504¼ 497 504¼ +1½ Jul 505¾ +2¼ Sep 468½ +2¼ Dec 460½ 464½ 460 464¼ +1½ Jul 474¼ +1½ Dec 455 457¾ 455 457¾ +1½ Est. sales 385,202. Wed.’s sales 540,454 Wed.’s open int 1,297,722 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 342½ 343 331 337¾ —5¼ Sep 335½ 345 334¾ 340¼ —5½ Dec 350½ 354½ 344 350¾ —3 Mar 361¼ —2¼ May 367¼ —2¼ Jul 359½ —2¼ Sep 354¾ —2¼ Dec 354¾ —2¼ Mar 356¼ —2¼ May 362¼ —2¼ Jul 328¼ —2¼ Sep 344 —2¼ Est. sales 457. Wed.’s sales 608 Wed.’s open int 4,574 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1336½ 1348 1323¼ 1333¼ —3¾ Aug 1274 1282¼ 1259½ 1269½ —5¼ Sep 1203¾ 1213¾ 1193¼ 1203¾ —2¼ Nov 1187¾ 1195 1174¼ 1187 — ½ Jan 1196 1205 1185¼ 1197¼ — ¾ Mar 1196 1208½ 1189 1200½ —1¼ May 1197½ 1214½ 1195¾ 1206 —1½ Jul 1210¼ 1219¾ 1201½ 1211¼ —1½ Aug 1201½ —1¼ Sep 1175 —2¼ Nov 1164 1168½ 1153 1162 —3 Jan 1163½ —3 Mar 1158½ —3 May 1148¼ —3 Jul 1152½ —3 Aug 1141¾ —3 Sep 1120¾ —3 Nov 1125 1125 1117 1117 — ¼ Jul 1113 — ¼ Nov 1077¼ — ¼ Est. sales 223,843. Wed.’s sales 270,236 Wed.’s open int 636,350 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 46.55 47.66 45.93 47.29 +.88 Aug 46.76 47.80 46.06 47.41 +.86 Sep 46.56 47.76 45.98 47.37 +.92 Oct 46.27 47.60 45.89 47.24 +1.00 Dec 46.31 47.56 45.76 47.21 +1.02 Jan 46.37 47.54 45.81 47.20 +1.03 Mar 46.15 47.52 45.82 47.19 +1.03 May 46.58 47.45 45.85 47.11 +.98 Jul 46.66 47.39 46.03 47.03 +.94 Aug 46.84 +.89 Sep 46.61 +.85 Oct 46.28 +.84 Dec 45.45 46.56 45.45 46.21 +.88 Jan 46.15 +.86 Mar 46.07 +.85 May 46.06 +.81 Jul 46.08 +.83 Aug 46.00 +.82 Sep 45.99 +.81 Oct 45.81 +.81 Dec 45.83 +.83 Jul 45.74 +.83 Oct 45.73 +.83 Dec 45.59 +.83 Est. sales 187,520. Wed.’s sales 315,049 Wed.’s open int 532,786, up 13,364 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 424.80 425.30 413.70 414.10 —11.20 Aug 417.00 417.00 407.40 408.00 —8.80 Sep 402.90 403.50 396.70 397.40 —6.20 Oct 389.90 390.20 383.80 386.00 —4.20 Dec 386.00 387.10 380.30 383.00 —3.80 Jan 384.80 384.80 377.90 380.60 —3.80 Mar 378.90 379.10 371.20 373.90 —4.20 May 373.10 373.90 366.90 369.70 —4.80 Jul 372.90 374.10 366.20 368.80 —4.90 Aug 370.30 372.40 363.50 366.20 —5.20 Sep 365.20 369.60 361.90 363.00 —5.10 Oct 361.50 367.00 357.20 358.60 —4.50 Dec 362.00 366.80 357.10 358.70 —4.30 Jan 357.30 —4.20 Mar 354.70 —4.20 May 358.00 358.00 354.00 354.00 —4.50 Jul 354.00 —4.50 Aug 351.90 —4.50 Sep 347.90 —4.50 Oct 345.90 —4.50 Dec 354.00 354.00 350.20 350.20 —4.50 Jul 348.70 —4.50 Oct 348.70 —4.50 Dec 343.10 —4.50 Est. sales 147,857. Wed.’s sales 145,977 Wed.’s open int 473,100, up 6,377

