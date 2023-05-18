CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|626¼
|626½
|605½
|611¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|638½
|638½
|618¼
|624½
|—13¼
|Dec
|656¼
|656¼
|636
|642½
|—13¼
|Mar
|664¾
|668¾
|651
|657½
|—12¼
|May
|671¾
|676
|659¼
|665¼
|—11½
|Jul
|671¼
|674¼
|658¼
|665¼
|—11¼
|Sep
|681¼
|683¾
|666½
|673¾
|—11¼
|Dec
|685
|688
|679¼
|686
|—11¼
|Mar
|699½
|707
|694½
|695½
|—11
|May
|697¼
|—11½
|Jul
|688¼
|—11¾
|Est. sales 92,541.
|Wed.’s sales 168,349
|Wed.’s open int 371,308
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|561¼
|561¾
|547
|555¼
|—6¼
|Sep
|496½
|497½
|486¼
|495½
|—1½
|Dec
|499
|502½
|490¾
|500¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|509½
|513
|501¼
|511¼
|+1¾
|May
|514¼
|518¾
|507¾
|517¼
|+1½
|Jul
|516¼
|521½
|511¼
|520¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|492½
|498¾
|491¼
|497½
|+¾
|Dec
|490¼
|494¼
|485¾
|493
|+1
|Mar
|499
|503
|497
|501¼
|+1¼
|May
|497
|504¼
|497
|504¼
|+1½
|Jul
|505¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|468½
|+2¼
|Dec
|460½
|464½
|460
|464¼
|+1½
|Jul
|474¼
|+1½
|Dec
|455
|457¾
|455
|457¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 385,202.
|Wed.’s sales 540,454
|Wed.’s open int 1,297,722
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|342½
|343
|331
|337¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|335½
|345
|334¾
|340¼
|—5½
|Dec
|350½
|354½
|344
|350¾
|—3
|Mar
|361¼
|—2¼
|May
|367¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|359½
|—2¼
|Sep
|354¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|354¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|356¼
|—2¼
|May
|362¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|328¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|344
|—2¼
|Est. sales 457.
|Wed.’s sales 608
|Wed.’s open int 4,574
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1336½
|1348
|1323¼
|1333¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|1274
|1282¼
|1259½
|1269½
|—5¼
|Sep
|1203¾
|1213¾
|1193¼
|1203¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|1187¾
|1195
|1174¼
|1187
|—
|½
|Jan
|1196
|1205
|1185¼
|1197¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1196
|1208½
|1189
|1200½
|—1¼
|May
|1197½
|1214½
|1195¾
|1206
|—1½
|Jul
|1210¼
|1219¾
|1201½
|1211¼
|—1½
|Aug
|1201½
|—1¼
|Sep
|1175
|—2¼
|Nov
|1164
|1168½
|1153
|1162
|—3
|Jan
|1163½
|—3
|Mar
|1158½
|—3
|May
|1148¼
|—3
|Jul
|1152½
|—3
|Aug
|1141¾
|—3
|Sep
|1120¾
|—3
|Nov
|1125
|1125
|1117
|1117
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1113
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1077¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 223,843.
|Wed.’s sales 270,236
|Wed.’s open int 636,350
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|46.55
|47.66
|45.93
|47.29
|+.88
|Aug
|46.76
|47.80
|46.06
|47.41
|+.86
|Sep
|46.56
|47.76
|45.98
|47.37
|+.92
|Oct
|46.27
|47.60
|45.89
|47.24
|+1.00
|Dec
|46.31
|47.56
|45.76
|47.21
|+1.02
|Jan
|46.37
|47.54
|45.81
|47.20
|+1.03
|Mar
|46.15
|47.52
|45.82
|47.19
|+1.03
|May
|46.58
|47.45
|45.85
|47.11
|+.98
|Jul
|46.66
|47.39
|46.03
|47.03
|+.94
|Aug
|46.84
|+.89
|Sep
|46.61
|+.85
|Oct
|46.28
|+.84
|Dec
|45.45
|46.56
|45.45
|46.21
|+.88
|Jan
|46.15
|+.86
|Mar
|46.07
|+.85
|May
|46.06
|+.81
|Jul
|46.08
|+.83
|Aug
|46.00
|+.82
|Sep
|45.99
|+.81
|Oct
|45.81
|+.81
|Dec
|45.83
|+.83
|Jul
|45.74
|+.83
|Oct
|45.73
|+.83
|Dec
|45.59
|+.83
|Est. sales 187,520.
|Wed.’s sales 315,049
|Wed.’s open int 532,786,
|up 13,364
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|424.80
|425.30
|413.70
|414.10
|—11.20
|Aug
|417.00
|417.00
|407.40
|408.00
|—8.80
|Sep
|402.90
|403.50
|396.70
|397.40
|—6.20
|Oct
|389.90
|390.20
|383.80
|386.00
|—4.20
|Dec
|386.00
|387.10
|380.30
|383.00
|—3.80
|Jan
|384.80
|384.80
|377.90
|380.60
|—3.80
|Mar
|378.90
|379.10
|371.20
|373.90
|—4.20
|May
|373.10
|373.90
|366.90
|369.70
|—4.80
|Jul
|372.90
|374.10
|366.20
|368.80
|—4.90
|Aug
|370.30
|372.40
|363.50
|366.20
|—5.20
|Sep
|365.20
|369.60
|361.90
|363.00
|—5.10
|Oct
|361.50
|367.00
|357.20
|358.60
|—4.50
|Dec
|362.00
|366.80
|357.10
|358.70
|—4.30
|Jan
|357.30
|—4.20
|Mar
|354.70
|—4.20
|May
|358.00
|358.00
|354.00
|354.00
|—4.50
|Jul
|354.00
|—4.50
|Aug
|351.90
|—4.50
|Sep
|347.90
|—4.50
|Oct
|345.90
|—4.50
|Dec
|354.00
|354.00
|350.20
|350.20
|—4.50
|Jul
|348.70
|—4.50
|Oct
|348.70
|—4.50
|Dec
|343.10
|—4.50
|Est. sales 147,857.
|Wed.’s sales 145,977
|Wed.’s open int 473,100,
|up 6,377
