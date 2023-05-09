CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 628 630½ 628 630½ —10½ Jul 653¼ 653¾ 633 643½ —10½ Sep 665¼ 665¼ 645¼ 655¼ —10¾ Dec 683 683 662½ 672½ —10½ Mar 690½ 691¼ 674 684 —9½ May 694¼ 695¾ 680 690¼ —8¼ Jul 693¾ 694¾ 680½ 691½ —6½ Sep 699½ 705 691¼ 701 —7 Dec 716¼ 716¼ 705¾ 715½ —7¾ Mar 725¾ —7¾ May 728¼ —7¼ Jul 718½ —7¼ Est. sales 102,056. Mon.’s sales 108,006 Mon.’s open int 368,597 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 654¾ 654¾ 639½ 642¼ —14¼ Jul 595 595 581 584¾ —11¾ Sep 531 531¼ 516¼ 519 —13¾ Dec 527½ 528 516¼ 518¼ —11½ Mar 537½ 537½ 526¼ 528¼ —10¾ May 542 542 532¾ 534¾ —10 Jul 545 545 536¼ 538½ —9¼ Sep 518¼ 518¼ 514½ 516½ —5¾ Dec 513¼ 513¼ 507½ 511½ —3¾ Mar 516¾ 518¾ 516¾ 518¾ —3½ May 519 520½ 519 520½ —3¾ Jul 522 522 520½ 522 —3¼ Sep 480¾ —3¼ Dec 476¼ 477 473¾ 476¼ —1 Jul 484½ —1 Dec 462¾ — ¾ Est. sales 325,024. Mon.’s sales 257,977 Mon.’s open int 1,259,705, up 8,590 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 329 —1½ Jul 334¾ 340 331¾ 337¼ —2 Sep 337 340¼ 336½ 339¼ —1½ Dec 348½ 348½ 344¾ 347 —1¾ Mar 356½ —1½ May 362½ —1½ Jul 354¾ —1½ Sep 350 —1½ Dec 350 —1½ Mar 351½ —1½ Jul 332¾ —1½ Sep 348½ —1½ Est. sales 522. Mon.’s sales 1,057 Mon.’s open int 4,737 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1467¾ 1467¾ 1448¾ 1451¾ —17 Jul 1432¼ 1432½ 1410½ 1414¼ —19½ Aug 1363¾ 1364½ 1343¾ 1347½ —18 Sep 1289¼ 1289¼ 1270¼ 1275½ —16 Nov 1271½ 1271½ 1250½ 1254½ —18 Jan 1278 1278½ 1260½ 1264½ —16¾ Mar 1279½ 1279½ 1264 1268 —14½ May 1281½ 1282½ 1270 1273¾ —13 Jul 1285 1285¼ 1273½ 1277¾ —11½ Aug 1266 1266 1265½ 1265¾ —11¼ Sep 1236½ —10¾ Nov 1230 1230 1218¾ 1222¾ —10¾ Jan 1224¼ —10½ Mar 1213 —10½ May 1206¾ 1206¾ 1206¼ 1206¼ —11 Jul 1213 1213 1210¾ 1210¾ —11¼ Aug 1200 —11¼ Sep 1179 —11¼ Nov 1158½ —9¾ Jul 1154½ —9¾ Nov 1107 —9¾ Est. sales 173,302. Mon.’s sales 162,002 Mon.’s open int 614,942, up 5,226 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 52.72 —.62 Jul 53.65 53.97 52.79 53.04 —.61 Aug 53.40 53.65 52.50 52.75 —.62 Sep 52.98 53.21 52.10 52.35 —.63 Oct 52.48 52.68 51.58 51.86 —.62 Dec 52.19 52.35 51.24 51.54 —.60 Jan 51.78 52.12 51.01 51.33 —.62 Mar 51.58 51.86 50.78 51.07 —.68 May 51.41 51.69 50.63 50.91 —.72 Jul 51.48 51.58 50.58 50.83 —.74 Aug 51.38 51.38 50.62 50.62 —.76 Sep 50.36 —.76 Oct 50.75 50.75 50.03 50.03 —.72 Dec 50.68 50.68 49.93 49.96 —.72 Jan 49.85 —.72 Mar 49.70 —.72 May 49.65 —.75 Jul 49.67 —.74 Aug 49.53 —.74 Sep 49.54 —.73 Oct 49.37 —.72 Dec 50.06 50.06 49.41 49.41 —.72 Jul 49.32 —.72 Oct 49.31 —.72 Dec 49.17 —.72 Est. sales 119,912. Mon.’s sales 123,328 Mon.’s open int 482,731, up 2,119 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 420.40 420.40 416.40 416.40 —9.10 Jul 426.90 426.90 418.80 419.00 —7.90 Aug 419.40 419.50 412.90 413.30 —6.60 Sep 407.80 407.80 402.20 402.90 —5.80 Oct 398.60 398.70 393.30 394.00 —5.80 Dec 396.60 397.40 391.40 392.20 —5.70 Jan 394.10 394.20 389.40 390.00 —5.60 Mar 387.90 388.10 384.00 384.70 —5.30 May 383.40 383.50 380.60 381.20 —5.20 Jul 384.00 384.00 379.40 380.20 —5.20 Aug 377.40 —5.00 Sep 375.00 375.30 373.70 373.70 —5.00 Oct 369.80 369.80 368.10 368.10 —4.90 Dec 368.50 369.20 367.20 368.00 —4.90 Jan 367.60 —4.90 Mar 364.70 —4.90 May 364.30 —4.90 Jul 364.30 —4.90 Aug 362.20 —4.90 Sep 358.20 —4.90 Oct 357.40 —4.90 Dec 360.00 360.00 356.60 356.60 —4.90 Jul 355.10 —4.90 Oct 355.10 —4.90 Dec 349.50 —4.90 Est. sales 106,271. Mon.’s sales 93,442 Mon.’s open int 444,745, up 2,915

