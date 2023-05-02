CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 612 612¾ 595½ 595½ —8¼ Jul 620 626½ 607½ 609¼ —9 Sep 631¾ 637¾ 619 620½ —9½ Dec 648½ 655¾ 636¾ 637¾ —10 Mar 667½ 668 649¾ 650½ —10 May 674½ 674½ 656½ 657¼ —9¾ Jul 673¾ 673¾ 658 659¼ —8 Sep 680¼ 680¼ 669½ 671 —7 Dec 696¾ 697½ 685½ 689 —4½ Mar 702 —4 May 705¼ —5 Jul 695½ —5 Est. sales 104,960. Mon.’s sales 94,159 Mon.’s open int 372,036, up 6,618 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 641¾ 652 635½ 638 —1½ Jul 584½ 590½ 578¼ 580 —4½ Sep 523½ 528 517½ 520¾ —3 Dec 525 530¼ 518 519¾ —5½ Mar 535 540¼ 528¼ 530 —5¼ May 541 546½ 535 536½ —5¼ Jul 545½ 550¼ 538½ 540¼ —5¾ Sep 527 527 518¾ 520¼ —5 Dec 521 524 514 515¼ —5¼ Mar 525¼ 525¼ 521½ 522½ —5 May 528 528 524 524½ —4¾ Jul 525¼ —5½ Sep 484 —5 Dec 486 486 480 480 —5 Jul 491½ —4 Dec 469½ —2¾ Est. sales 310,874. Mon.’s sales 295,568 Mon.’s open int 1,220,061, up 12,827 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 297¼ 297½ 291½ 291½ —3¼ Jul 308¾ 309¼ 302 302½ —2¼ Sep 311½ 311½ 310¼ 310¼ —2¼ Dec 323 325½ 321¾ 321¾ —1 Mar 334¾ 334¾ 332¾ 332¾ —1¼ May 338¾ —1¼ Jul 331 —1¼ Sep 326¼ —1¼ Dec 326¼ —1¼ Mar 327¾ —1¼ Jul 311¼ —1¼ Sep 327 —1¼ Est. sales 202. Mon.’s sales 363 Mon.’s open int 5,122, up 66 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1460 1467 1437½ 1439½ —15¼ Jul 1427 1440 1408 1410¾ —16¾ Aug 1370¼ 1381½ 1356¼ 1358¼ —12¼ Sep 1296¼ 1305¼ 1286½ 1288 —7 Nov 1275 1284 1265 1267¼ —7¾ Jan 1284¼ 1293 1274¾ 1276¾ —7½ Mar 1284¾ 1294 1277 1279½ —5½ May 1290 1298½ 1282¼ 1284¾ —4½ Jul 1294¼ 1301¾ 1286¼ 1288¼ —4¼ Aug 1276¼ —5 Sep 1255 1255 1245¼ 1245¼ — ¼ Nov 1233¾ 1241½ 1229¾ 1231 —1½ Jan 1231½ —1½ Mar 1220¼ —1½ May 1211¾ —1½ Jul 1214¾ —1¾ Aug 1204 —1¾ Sep 1183 —1¾ Nov 1163½ 1163½ 1158½ 1160¾ +2¼ Jul 1156¾ +2¼ Nov 1113½ +2¼ Est. sales 183,210. Mon.’s sales 133,758 Mon.’s open int 600,219 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 52.06 52.08 51.33 51.39 —.16 Jul 51.81 52.60 51.67 51.79 —.02 Aug 51.62 52.33 51.48 51.59 —.01 Sep 51.27 51.90 51.13 51.25 +.01 Oct 50.85 51.33 50.66 50.78 +.01 Dec 50.53 50.97 50.34 50.48 —.01 Jan 50.58 50.77 50.18 50.33 —.04 Mar 50.40 50.71 50.11 50.24 —.06 May 50.27 50.59 50.04 50.17 —.07 Jul 50.26 50.51 50.04 50.18 —.07 Aug 50.19 50.20 49.97 50.05 —.07 Sep 50.08 50.15 49.85 49.88 —.07 Oct 49.79 49.80 49.54 49.54 —.11 Dec 49.70 49.89 49.47 49.49 —.10 Jan 49.48 49.48 49.42 49.42 —.11 Mar 49.45 49.45 49.28 49.28 —.10 May 49.26 —.11 Jul 49.28 —.10 Aug 49.19 —.10 Sep 49.20 —.09 Oct 49.02 —.09 Dec 49.05 —.10 Jul 48.96 —.10 Oct 48.95 —.10 Dec 48.81 —.10 Est. sales 113,216. Mon.’s sales 82,416 Mon.’s open int 472,247, up 3,472 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 435.30 437.30 429.80 429.80 —5.50 Jul 433.70 437.60 427.20 427.90 —5.70 Aug 427.40 430.80 421.50 422.00 —5.40 Sep 417.30 420.40 411.60 412.00 —5.30 Oct 409.20 411.60 403.10 403.40 —5.60 Dec 407.50 410.10 401.00 401.30 —6.10 Jan 405.70 407.90 398.80 399.10 —6.10 Mar 399.40 401.60 393.60 393.90 —4.80 May 395.90 398.10 390.50 390.80 —4.20 Jul 395.60 397.00 390.30 390.50 —4.10 Aug 394.00 394.10 388.00 388.00 —3.90 Sep 391.60 391.60 384.50 384.50 —3.80 Oct 384.30 384.30 378.40 378.40 —3.90 Dec 383.40 384.00 378.00 378.30 —3.70 Jan 377.60 —3.60 Mar 374.70 —3.60 May 374.30 —3.60 Jul 374.30 —3.60 Aug 372.20 —3.60 Sep 368.20 —3.60 Oct 367.40 —3.60 Dec 368.40 368.40 366.60 366.60 —3.60 Jul 365.10 —3.60 Oct 365.10 —3.60 Dec 359.50 —3.60 Est. sales 102,407. Mon.’s sales 60,742 Mon.’s open int 426,577, up 1,759

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.