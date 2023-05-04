Clearway Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported break-even earnings in its first…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit that was less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $288 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.9 million.

