Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Clearwater Paper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Paper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported net income of $23.8 million in its first quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $525.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up