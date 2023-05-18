ClearSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The combustion systems technology company posted revenue of $894,000 in the period.

