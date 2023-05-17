ClearOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $832,000…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $832,000 in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

