Clearfield: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported net income of $10.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period.

Clearfield expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $260 million to $275 million.

