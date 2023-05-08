Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Monday reported net income of $4.9 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Monday reported net income of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.2 million.

