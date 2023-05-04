Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $372.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.7 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $320 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $555.6 million.

