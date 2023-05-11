Circor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $407,000 in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $407,000 in its first quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period.

