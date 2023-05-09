Chunghwa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $316.9 million…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $316.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHT

