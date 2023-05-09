Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Chunghwa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Chunghwa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported net income of $316.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up