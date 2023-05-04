Live Radio
Chipmos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:08 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMOS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

