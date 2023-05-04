Chipmos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $151.4 million in the period.

