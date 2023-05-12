China Automotive Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $6.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period.

China Automotive Systems expects full-year revenue of $560 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.70. A year ago, they were trading at $2.90.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAAS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.