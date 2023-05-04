Chimera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $57.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $189.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.