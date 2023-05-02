Live Radio
Chesapeake Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:40 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $9.60. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.87 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.37 billion in the period.

