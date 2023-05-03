Chefs’ Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $719.6 million in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

