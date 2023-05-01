Check Point: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported first-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $184.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $566.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $569 million.

