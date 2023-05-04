Chatham Lodging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Thursday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $7.9 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 13 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.8 million, or 14 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.6 million.

