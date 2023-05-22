CFN Enterprises: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — CFN Enterprises Inc. (CNFN) on Monday reported a loss of $611,000 in…

WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — CFN Enterprises Inc. (CNFN) on Monday reported a loss of $611,000 in its first quarter.

The Whitefish, Montana-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $113,000 in the period.

