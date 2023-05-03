Ceridian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.9 million,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $9.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $356 million to $360 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

Ceridian shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $62.61, a rise of 9.5% in the last 12 months.

