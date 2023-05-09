Cerence: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $62 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

