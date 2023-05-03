Central Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $48.1 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $909 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.5 million.

Central Garden shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.27, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.