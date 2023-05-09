CECO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $112.6 million in the period.

CECO shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

