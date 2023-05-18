Live Radio
Cavco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 4:09 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported profit of $47.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $5.39 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $476.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240.6 million, or $26.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

