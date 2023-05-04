Carlyle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $100.7 million.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $100.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $859 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $754.2 million, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $786.5 million.

Carlyle shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

