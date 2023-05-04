Cantaloupe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.9 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The electronic payment and wireless networking company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.3 million.

Cantaloupe expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTLP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.