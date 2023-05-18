Live Radio
Canada Goose: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 7:25 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $216.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $920.6 million.

