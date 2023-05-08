Cabot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $75 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

Cabot shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.55, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

