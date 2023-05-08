Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Cabot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cabot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share.

Cabot shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.55, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up