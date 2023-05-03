Bunge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $632 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $632 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $15.33 billion in the period.

Bunge expects full-year earnings to be $11 per share.

Bunge shares have decreased nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.