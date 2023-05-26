Live Radio
Buckle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 26, 2023, 6:56 AM

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $42.9 million.

The Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $282.8 million in the period.

Buckle shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKE

