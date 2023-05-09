BRP Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.1…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.2 million.

BRP Group shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.75, declining slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.